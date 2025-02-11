New Republic Capital LLC Sells 230 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New Republic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 588 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.6% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $451.10 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $626.34. The company has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

