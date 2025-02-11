New Republic Capital LLC Sells 73 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New Republic Capital LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Netflix by 7.4% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 68,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,664 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 210.1% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,027.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $917.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $792.29. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,032.85. The company has a market capitalization of $439.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,870 shares of company stock worth $285,287,314. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

