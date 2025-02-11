Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,723 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.53.

TJX Companies stock opened at $124.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day moving average is $118.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

