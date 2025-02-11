Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,393 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $846,735,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,169 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $552.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $450.99 and a twelve month high of $561.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

