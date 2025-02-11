Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $105.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.15. The company has a market cap of $155.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $64.39 and a 12-month high of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $87,306.06. The trade was a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $446,879.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,038.74. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,302 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,725 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

