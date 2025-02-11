Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 735 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 90,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 692,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,133,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $193.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $164.34 and a 52-week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.