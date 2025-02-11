NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Down 20% – What’s Next?

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) shares were down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 101,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 71,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
NexOptic Technology Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14.
NexOptic Technology Company Profile
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
