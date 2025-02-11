NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 101,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 71,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.
NexOptic Technology Company Profile
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
