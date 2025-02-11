Northeast Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.24 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

