Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $112,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHG opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

