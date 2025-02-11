Oceanside Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,276,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,779,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $556.15 on Tuesday.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $556.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $503.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $450.99 and a 52 week high of $561.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

