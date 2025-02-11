Oceanside Advisors LLC Has $850,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Oceanside Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Oceanside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEV. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DFEV opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $604.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

