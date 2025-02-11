OMC Financial Services LTD Acquires 738 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

OMC Financial Services LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.9% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,013.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $917.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $791.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,027.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $4,500,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,144,250. This trade represents a 25.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,870 shares of company stock worth $285,287,314 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

