OMC Financial Services LTD Purchases 1,827 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OMC Financial Services LTD lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 2.4% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MCD opened at $294.39 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90. The company has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.89.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

