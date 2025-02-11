OMC Financial Services LTD Purchases 22,012 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

OMC Financial Services LTD raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 306.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,686 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
