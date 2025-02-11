O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $33,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,310.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,350.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,242.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,189.28.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

