Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2025

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGIGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 28.58%.

Organigram Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $218.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.00. Organigram has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.91.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

