ORIX (NYSE:IX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.06, Zacks reports. ORIX had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

ORIX Stock Performance

ORIX stock opened at $106.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.56. ORIX has a one year low of $90.57 and a one year high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get ORIX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $278,906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,976,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,336,684.26. This represents a 55.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IX

ORIX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.