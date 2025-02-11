Panoramic Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,777 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Panoramic Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 106,986 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 44,401 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

CMCSA opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the sale, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

