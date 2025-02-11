Panoramic Capital Partners LLC Takes $758,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Panoramic Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 0.7% of Panoramic Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $68,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $585.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $574.91. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $501.24 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

