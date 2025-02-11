peaq Price Down 19% This Week (PEAQ)

peaq (PEAQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. peaq has a total market cap of $163.73 million and $10.94 million worth of peaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, peaq has traded down 19% against the dollar. One peaq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GMX (GMX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00026179 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97,936.41 or 0.99849714 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,464.12 or 0.99368198 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

peaq Profile

peaq was first traded on November 12th, 2024. peaq’s total supply is 4,235,573,748 coins and its circulating supply is 687,667,249 coins. peaq’s official message board is www.peaq.network/community/blog. peaq’s official Twitter account is @peaq. The official website for peaq is www.peaq.network.

peaq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “peaq (PEAQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. peaq has a current supply of 4,235,494,823.06978332 with 687,591,583.51365013 in circulation. The last known price of peaq is 0.24046015 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $11,566,848.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.peaq.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as peaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire peaq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy peaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

