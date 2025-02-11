Peterson Wealth Services Buys 269 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $124.92 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.76.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.53.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

