Peterson Wealth Services Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 136.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 52,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,822,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,093,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $7,692,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 856,326 shares of company stock worth $72,313,086 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Melius lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.