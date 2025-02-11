Peterson Wealth Services Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Peterson Wealth Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,802,000 after purchasing an additional 455,195 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.97.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

