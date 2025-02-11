Peterson Wealth Services Invests $35,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $412.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.47 and its 200-day moving average is $384.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $315.24 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.