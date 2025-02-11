Peterson Wealth Services Sells 222 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Peterson Wealth Services lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.2% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.9 %
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
