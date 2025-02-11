Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.2% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 26.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 37,293 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,297,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Pfizer by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,286,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $146.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 121.99%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

