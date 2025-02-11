Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 102,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.35.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $144.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.66 and a 200 day moving average of $123.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $146.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 9.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.