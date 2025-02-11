PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Down 0.2 %

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

