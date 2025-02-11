PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1334 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PDX opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.88.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 92,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,983.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,364,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,768,046.99. The trade was a 1.48 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 966,309 shares of company stock valued at $26,176,242 over the last ninety days.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.