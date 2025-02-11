Pineridge Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DVY stock opened at $134.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.98. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.42 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.