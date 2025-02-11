Pineridge Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Pineridge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Pineridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

