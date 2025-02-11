Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the third quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 78.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 995.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.45 million, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

