Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments makes up about 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $36,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 53.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 21.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $112.84 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.54 and a twelve month high of $147.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 250.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $31,187.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,707.19. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,048.40. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.