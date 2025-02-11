Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 71.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,625.90. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,703,061.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

