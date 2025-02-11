Porvair (LON:PRV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Porvair had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Porvair Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Porvair stock opened at GBX 712 ($8.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 686.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 663.67. The stock has a market cap of £327.31 million, a PE ratio of 2,094.12 and a beta of 0.76. Porvair has a 52-week low of GBX 594 ($7.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 745.70 ($9.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other Porvair news, insider Sheena Mackay bought 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 673 ($8.32) per share, with a total value of £19,893.88 ($24,584.63). 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

