Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Up 32% – Here’s What Happened

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 32% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 1,193,660 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 592% from the average daily volume of 172,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Power Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.79 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.83.

About Power Metals

(Get Free Report)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.