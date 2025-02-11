Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Up 32% – Time to Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 32% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.66. 1,193,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 592% from the average session volume of 172,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Power Metals Trading Up 32.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$97.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

