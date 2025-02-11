PowerUp Acquisition Files 8-K with SEC Detailing Corporate DevelopmentsOn [Date], PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ:PWUPU) submitted an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes essential information about recent corporate

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read PowerUp Acquisition’s 8K filing here.
About PowerUp Acquisition
PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.
