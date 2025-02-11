Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
