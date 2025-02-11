Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 113,760 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 43,810 shares.The stock last traded at $53.21 and had previously closed at $53.61.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $785.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 47,972.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,297,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,009 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,617,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,494,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,151,000.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

