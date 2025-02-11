Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 113,760 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 43,810 shares.The stock last traded at $53.21 and had previously closed at $53.61.
The stock has a market capitalization of $785.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
