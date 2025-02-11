Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 309 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $126.71 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $96.62 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

