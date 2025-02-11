Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,160 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 43,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $393,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VYM stock opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $111.31 and a 12-month high of $135.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

