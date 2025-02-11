Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 555 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.24 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.81 and a 200-day moving average of $172.97.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

