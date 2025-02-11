Principle Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $48,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Embree Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $203.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.54 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

