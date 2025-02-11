PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Sells $149,200.00 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $149,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,304.56. The trade was a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PRO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.10. 455,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,981. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.22. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $38.71.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PRO. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PROS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PROS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,921,000. Tensile Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 373.4% in the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 1,161,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 915,990 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,713,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 570.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 338,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,447,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

