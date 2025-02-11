Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. 33,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,368. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

