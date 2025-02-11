Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

PPT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. 229,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,478. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.