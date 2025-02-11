QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,615,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,777,289,000 after buying an additional 870,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,600,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,356,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,421,037,000 after purchasing an additional 498,284 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,832,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $171.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.15 and a 200-day moving average of $165.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.41 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $409,056.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,130.68. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,381 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

