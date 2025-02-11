QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,615,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,777,289,000 after purchasing an additional 870,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,600,625,000 after buying an additional 1,989,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,356,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,037,000 after acquiring an additional 498,284 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,832,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $167.96 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $146.29 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $185.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $409,056.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,130.68. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,975.97. This represents a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,000,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

